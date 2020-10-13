Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.34. 15,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

