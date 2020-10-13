Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,634,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Loews by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,738 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.30. 17,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,287. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

