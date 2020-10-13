Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 39.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 25.6% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 11,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 45,965 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 31.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 108,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 94,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

