Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cummins by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $192.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.11.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,980. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $225.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

