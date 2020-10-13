Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.19 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,864,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,950,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,403 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,074,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,935,000 after purchasing an additional 160,631 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 981,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 899,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,066,000 after purchasing an additional 520,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.97. 5,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,987. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

