Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.23 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 710,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after buying an additional 128,151 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 36,275 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.10. 39,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

