Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.50 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after buying an additional 269,693 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,205,000 after buying an additional 219,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,765,000 after buying an additional 173,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $8,996,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.22.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.58. 6,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,497. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.72.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

