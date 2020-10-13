Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2.10 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.08% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,139,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $603,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.65. 18,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $120.30.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.