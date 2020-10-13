Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.71.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $148.58. 298,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,270,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.05. The firm has a market cap of $399.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.