Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $784,000 Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,169 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 225,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 115,980 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,290,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 249,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

PE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $3,438,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 198,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,497,152. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Parsley Energy Inc has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. Analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

