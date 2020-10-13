Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $8.28 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,752 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,577,000 after purchasing an additional 143,239 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,666,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.33. 2,832,741 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.