Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $845,000 Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 20.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 26.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 873,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 183,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

ORI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. 73,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,703.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,620 shares of company stock worth $204,663. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

