Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $937,000 Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 47.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 5.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,665. The firm has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

