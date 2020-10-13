Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $978,000 Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 454.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,721 shares of company stock worth $1,301,040. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 106,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,835. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

