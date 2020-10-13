Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 132.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,812 shares during the quarter. NCR comprises 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.09% of NCR worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NCR by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,750,000 after buying an additional 310,463 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,763,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,498,000 after buying an additional 72,634 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,649,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after buying an additional 629,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,189,000 after acquiring an additional 54,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,694. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $175,932.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,482.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NCR from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

