Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,317 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

QUAL stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.96. The stock had a trading volume of 471,145 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.91.

