Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jabil by 22,210.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE JBL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.