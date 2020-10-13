Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 103 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,698.76.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $7.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,576.37. 64,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,547. The firm has a market cap of $1,067.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,528.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,427.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

