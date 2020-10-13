Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 18,219 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. Corporate insiders own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

NYSE CPB traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.39. 26,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.48. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

