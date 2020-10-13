Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,626,000 after acquiring an additional 718,578 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $29,837,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth $21,856,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in WP Carey by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 236,248 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in WP Carey by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,860,000 after purchasing an additional 195,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.044 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.