Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $160,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5,276.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.90.

Shares of GS traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.72. 154,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.48. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

