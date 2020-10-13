Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Reduces Stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,155 shares during the period. Air Lease makes up approximately 1.4% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.09% of Air Lease worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Air Lease by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.14. 27,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07. Air Lease Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $521.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

