Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 10,366 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,945 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after buying an additional 64,831 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 108.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,098 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $90.34. 242,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,027,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73. The company has a market cap of $471.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $91.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

