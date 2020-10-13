Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 11,825 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,825 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $949,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 229,933.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $4,990,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,214 shares in the company, valued at $35,107,654.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Square stock traded up $5.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,001,520. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $191.94. The company has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.66 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Square from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.