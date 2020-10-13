Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 17,987 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,987 shares during the period. POSCO makes up 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in POSCO by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 53.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 47.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 14.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 133,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 43.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NYSE:PKX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,086. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

