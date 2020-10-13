Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 18,378 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,378 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ABB during the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 1,252.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ABB during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in ABB during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 24.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE ABB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,310. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.