RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $301.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RingCentral is facing stiff competition from the likes of Microsoft and Zoom Video in the video-communication space. Higher marketing expenses are also expected to hurt profits in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. However, shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Demand for the company’s Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions and RingCentral Office is expected to remain solid owing to the coronavirus-induced work-from-home wave. RingCentral has been benefiting from strong subscription-revenue growth driven by expanding clientele. Additionally, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Moreover, a strong partner base that includes the likes of AT&T, Telus, BT, Atos and Alcatel-Lucent is expected to remain a major growth driver.”

RNG has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.48.

RingCentral stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.24. 11,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.48. RingCentral has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $1,540,766.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,872,070.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $14,436,468.43. Insiders have sold 165,759 shares of company stock worth $46,825,971 in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 7.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

