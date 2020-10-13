Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBA. Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,318.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $262,635.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,913.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 65,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,511. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

