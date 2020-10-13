RLI (NYSE:RLI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RLI (NYSE:RLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of RLI Corp. have outperformed its industry year to date. The company is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. Strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Solid net investment income aid revenue growth. The company's decision to drop underperforming products from property business bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Also, its second-quarter bottom line beat estimates. However, exposure to catastrophe losses inducing underwriting volatility and high cost are concerns for RLI Corp. High leverage and poor times interest earned pose risk.”

Get RLI alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on RLI. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

RLI traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.64. 585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average of $83.41. RLI has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $685,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $114,941.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,863 shares of company stock valued at $891,667. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,378,000 after acquiring an additional 263,858 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in RLI by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,363,000 after purchasing an additional 210,934 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 925,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,599 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in RLI by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 630,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 226,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RLI by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,830,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLI (RLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.