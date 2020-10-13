Robotina (ROX) Trading 59.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Robotina token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Robotina has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $3,553.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Robotina has traded up 59.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Robotina

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 tokens. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

