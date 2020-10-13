ROCKWOOL International A/S’s (RKWBF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of RKWBF stock opened at $382.00 on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $448.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.19.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers products, such as fire-safe stone wool insulations for constructing new buildings and renovating the existing buildings under the ROCKWOOL brand name; and board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for façade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascias under the Rockpanel brand name.

