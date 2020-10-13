Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.89.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $548,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Rogers Communications by 7.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,534,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,752,000 after purchasing an additional 521,267 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 4.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after purchasing an additional 236,177 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Rogers Communications by 30.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,867,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,242 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Rogers Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,089,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,812,000 after purchasing an additional 322,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,070. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.3717 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

