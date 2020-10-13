Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.87. 44,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,000. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.53.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

