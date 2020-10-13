Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Zalando from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Zalando to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ZLNDY stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. Equities analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

