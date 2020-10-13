Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EGO. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.92 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.