Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,882 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.00. 67,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,932. The company has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.81. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $228.66.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

