Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 3,073 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 719.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.66. 455,049 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.85. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.