Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 3,343 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 64.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

VBK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.36. 169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,068. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

