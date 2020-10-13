Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 42,599 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 98.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

VIG traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.30. 37,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,655. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $135.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

