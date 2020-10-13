Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 5,376 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,978 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,112,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,928,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,583,000 after buying an additional 210,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,324,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,171. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

