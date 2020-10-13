Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. National Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.36. The stock had a trading volume of 231,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,923,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $168.12 and a twelve month high of $309.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

