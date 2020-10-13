Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $826,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. 199,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,219,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. 140166 upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

