Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 584 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.39.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.36. The stock had a trading volume of 210,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,646,160. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.