Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 743 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Kellogg by 33.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 45.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,028. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 2,727 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,201.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $6,748,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,167 shares of company stock valued at $31,811,645. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

