Royal Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,473 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 717,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,852,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

