Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.2% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 236.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 8,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $44,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,686.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,748. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.76 and a 200 day moving average of $173.26. The company has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

