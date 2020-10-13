Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $68.89. The stock had a trading volume of 58,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,966. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

