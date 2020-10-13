Royal Fund Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.64. 199,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.