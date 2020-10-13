Royal Fund Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Paychex by 213.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,651 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Paychex by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after acquiring an additional 668,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,459 shares of company stock valued at $16,954,176. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

PAYX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.17. 11,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

