Royal Fund Management LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,696 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 133,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 30,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 29,891 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.18. 869,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,370,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,675.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.46.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

